Monsoon Session Day 12: Discussion on inflation, Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Bill, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau August 03, 2022 10:13 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the long discussion on inflation, passing of the Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Bill, and question hour.

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the long discussion on inflation, passing of the Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Bill, and question hour.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode, we give you an overview of the twelfth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on August 2, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. In addition to delving into the four-hour long debate and discussion on inflation, we also discuss the various important replies during the question hour. We also discuss the passing of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, in addition to discussing important written replies in the lower house. In addition to this, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Guest: Jigeesh A. M., Deputy Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Diksha Munjal, Saptaparno Ghosh Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



Our code of editorial values