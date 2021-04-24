National

384 rescued, eight bodies recovered in Uttarakhand avalanche

Google Maps image locates the Sumna area in Uttarakhand.  

Eight bodies were recovered and 384 people rescued, of which six were critical during ongoing rescue efforts after an avalanche hit a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) detachment and labour camps north of Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday, an Army official said. The area has been experiencing heavy rain.

Also read: The package | Uttarakhand glacier burst

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on Sumna–Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand, the official said. This is on the Joshimath–Malari–Girthidobla–Sumna–Rimkhim axis.

A BRO detachment and two labour camps are located nearby for road construction work along this axis and an Army camp is located 3 km from Sumna and about 1 km short of the BRO Sumna detachment.

“The area has experienced heavy rain and snow since the last five days, which is still continuing. Rescue operations were launched by the Army immediately,” the official said.

The road access is cut off at four to five locations due to multiple landslides.

Border Roads Task Force teams from Joshimath are working to clear slides en route from Bhapkund to Sumna since Friday evening, the official said, and added it was expected to take another six to eight hours to clear this axis.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 11:48:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/384-rescued-eight-bodies-recovered-in-uttarakhand-avalanche/article34399169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY