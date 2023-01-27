24 Delhi University students detained over BBC documentray screening; Section 144 imposed near Faculty of Arts

January 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Days after protests broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia University over screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students from Delhi University and Ambedkar University too protested against the ban on screening.

Around 24 students and activists belonging to National Students’ Union of India were detained outside Delhi University’s Arts Faculty, police said, adding that they were later released by evening.

An officer said that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order and large gatherings have been restricted.

Amid heavy deployment at Arts Faculty’s gate, students’ outfits had planned to the screen the documentary.

Also Read: Portentous overkill: On the government blocking access to BBC documentary on PM Modi

Congress-affiliated NSUI announced to screen the documentary at 4 pm, while Bhim Army Students’ Federation said that it would hold a screening outside the Arts Faculty at 5 pm.

According to Rajni Abbi, DU’s proctor, the Delhi police will take action as necessary. “No permission was sought from us, we didn’t give any, students continued to protest,” Ms Abbi said.

She further said that out of those who have been detained, their identity cards will be checked to determine if they’re students from DU. “If they’re from outside, police will take action, if they’re from DU, appropriate action will be taken against them,” she said.

“Around 4 pm, students had gathered outside the gate to screen the said documentary, as it can cause disturb the peace in the area, they were asked to disperse, when they decided not to, we detained 24 students,” DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

DCP Kalsi further said that some students tried going inside the campus and attempted to screen the documentary, however, they failed. “Later, a few more people gathered and police handled the law and order situation outside well. By 6 pm, the situation was normal. The students who went inside have also left,” DCP Kalsi said.

Ajil K Binu, an NSUI activist, who was detained said, “we were peacefully trying to screen the documentary, however, we were detained by the police and the administration did not say anything.”

Police said the action comes in days after similar incidents were reported at JNU and JMI over the screening of the documentary.

An officer however said that Section 144 has been in place since December to maintain law and order ahead of Republic Day. “We made several announcements today regarding the order, the students were asked to disperse, however they did not,” he said.

Earlier in the day, students belonging to Student Federation of India had planned a mass screening of the documentary in Ambedkar University.

Yashita, SFI’s Delhi State President, said that the students and activists had planned the screening at 1 pm, however, the electricity was disconnected from the campus, she claimed.

According to AUD’s administration, they had not received any information regarding the screening.

“Even the canteen area was shut for us to sit, the guards were told by the administration to stop the screening, and had even called the police,” she said, adding that the police requested the students to not disrupt the peace.

“We decided to go ahead with the screening even if they shut the electricity down, we put up QR codes and watched the documentary on our respective mobile phones and laptops,” Ms Yashita claimed.

She alleged that students belonging to ABVP tried disrupting their gathering. “They played religious songs loudly, however, we continued watching in the film in support of students from JNU and JMI,” she said.

Earlier, 13 students from JMI were released after a day of detention by the Delhi police for protesting the ban on screening the documentary. An officer had said, “we’re afraid the students might disturb law and order on Republic Day, hence they were released a day later.