Screening of BBC’s controversial documentary at Victoria College leads to tension

The screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Students Federation of India (SFI) at Government Victoria College here on Tuesday led to tension on the campus.

Yuva Morcha workers took out a march to the campus in protest against the SFI move and jostled with the police who stopped them at the college gate. College authorities registered a complaint with the police against SFI workers for screening the documentary without permission.

College principal Maya C. Nair said that the students screened the documentary without her permission, and they shouted at her when she asked them to stop the screening.

The students took the projector from Mathematics Department without the permission of the department head and staged the screening of the BBC documentary titled ‘The Modi Question’ in a classroom belonging to the Malayalam Department.

Malayalam Department head too said that the classroom was used for screening without the permission. The students stopped the Principal from entering the classroom where they were screening the documentary. When Dr. Nair insisted that she must get inside, the students reportedly shouted at her.

The Principal said that she would report to the Director of Collegiate Education on Wednesday. The presence of police prevented a violent clash between the SFI and the Yuva Morcha workers on the campus. Yuva Morcha district president Prasanth Sivan demanded arrest of the SFI leaders. He said the SFI had insulted the country and its Prime Minister by screening the documentary.