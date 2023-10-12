HamberMenu
230 Indians expected to be brought back from Israel in first chartered flight tomorrow

On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India considers them as terrorist strikes

October 12, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar chairs a meeting to review preparations for ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel, on October 12, 2023

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar chairs a meeting to review preparations for ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel, on October 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on October 13 in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Follow Israel-Hamas war, day 6 LIVE updates here

India launched the operation to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on October 12 that the chartered flight is expected to reach Tel Aviv this evening and it will bring back the first batch of around 230 Indians on Friday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, Mr. Bagchi said India considers them as terrorist strikes.

To a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

