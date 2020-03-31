National

2,100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities this year, says MHA

People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Mosque, being taken to hospital for COVID-19 test, in New Delhi on March 31, 2020.

People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Mosque, being taken to hospital for COVID-19 test, in New Delhi on March 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

All such foreign nationals normally report their arrival at Tabligh Markaz at Banglewali Mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin, the statement said.

The government on Tuesday said as many as 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since January 1 and all of them first reported at its headquarters in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, which has apparently become a coronavirus hotspot.

Also read: Coronavirus | 1,000 evacuated from Nizamuddin centre; sent to hospitals, quarantine facilities

In a statement, the home ministry said while approximately 824 of them, as on March 21, were dispersed in different parts of the country, 216 of them were staying at Nizamuddin Markaz, where several of them tested COVID-19 positive.

It is estimated that from January 1 onwards, approximately 2,100 foreigners had visited India for Tabligh activities, the statement said.

Tablighi Jamaat workers, both foreigners as well Indians, indulge in preaching tours or Chilla across the country throughout the year. Various nationals, particularly from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan come for Tabligh activities.

Also read: Nizamuddin centre COVID-19 cases spark a controversy

All such foreign nationals normally report their arrival at Tabligh Markaz at Banglewali Mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin, the statement said.

From here, they are detailed for Chilla activities to different parts of the country.

Chilla activities in all States are coordinated by district coordinators in different districts, who, in turn, in some States are supervised by ‘state Amirs’.

“As on March 21, there were about 1,746 people staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz. Of these, 216 were foreigners and 1530 were Indians.

“Additionally, about 824 foreigners had been, as on March 21, doing Chilla activities in various parts of the country,” it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 7:00:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/2100-foreigners-visited-india-for-tablighi-activities-this-year-says-mha/article31219576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY