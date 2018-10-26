National

2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP, JD(U) to contest equal number of seats in Bihar

BJP chief Amit Shah and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar speak to the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on October 26, 2018. Photo: Facebook/@BJP4India

BJP chief Amit Shah and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar speak to the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on October 26, 2018. Photo: Facebook/@BJP4India  

more-in

The RLSP, LJP and other constituents of the NDA will get due representation in the seat-sharing formula, says BJP chief Amit Shah..

The BJP and the Janata Dal (United) would contest equal number of seats in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP president Amit Shah announced on Friday.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) and other constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), would get due representation in the seat-sharing formula, Mr. Shah said in New Delh.

“A formal announcement of the exact number of seats will be made in a couple of days,” he said in the presence of JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and RLSP leader Upendra Khushwaha were firmly with the NDA, he said.

(With inputs from PTI )

Post a Comment
Related Topics Other States National
state politics
Bihar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2018 6:37:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/2019-lok-sabha-polls-bjp-jdu-to-contest-from-equal-number-of-seats-in-bihar/article25335766.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story