1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh

December 16, 2022 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, the 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity and justice over injustice.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India's Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces," Mr. Singh tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also saluted the Indian Armed Forces “whose valour led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war.”

“We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

Every year, India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to remember its historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande hosted an 'At Home' event on Thursday on the eve of the Vijay Diwas which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.