14 rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders move Supreme Court against disqualification

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. File  

On July 29, two rebel Congress leaders challenged their disqualification.

Fourteen disqualified rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) leaders moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging their disqualification as MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly.

Earlier, two rebel Congress leaders — Ramesh L. Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, and an independent leader R. Shanker, who were disqualified on July 25, moved the apex court on July 29.

Disqualified JD(S) MLAs A.H. Vishwanath, K. Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda have filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who resigned on Monday as Speaker of the House.

The Congress MLAs who have approached the apex court are Prathap Gouda Patil, B.C. Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S.T. Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj and Munirathna.

Others who were disqualified are Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, M.T.B. Nagaraj, Dr. Sudhakar and Sand Shrimant Patil, all belonging to the Congress.

