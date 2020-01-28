₹12000 crore transferred to 6 crore farmers: PM at Global Potato Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new record was created earlier this month when ₹12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers.
Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave in Gujarat via video conferencing, the Prime Minister also said that India became one of the top three nations in production of certain food grains and food products due to hard work of farmers and the government policies.
“Several efforts and steps are being taken to double the income of farmers by 2022. It is the result of the combination of efforts taken by farmers and the government policy that India has emerged as one of the top three nations in production of grains and other food items,” Modi said.
“In the beginning of this month, a new record was made by transferring ₹12000 crore directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers,” he added.
