Parliament proceedings live updates | Opposition demands legal backing for Minimum Support Price

The central government is set to introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on the first day of the Winter Session of the parliament.

At the government’s all party meet, Opposition leaders raised a host of issues issues including a new law to guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), discussion on price rise, unemployment and the Pegasus snooping controversy among others.

Several Opposition leaders also demanded the dismissal of the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament

Ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings. - PTI

लोकसभा का #WinterSession आज से प्रारंभ हो रहा है। आशा है कि सत्र के दौरान सभी दलों का सक्रिय सहयोग मिलेगा, सदन सुचारू और व्यवस्थित रूप से चलेगा। माननीय सदस्य अनुशासन और शालीनता के साथ कार्यवाही में अपनी सहभागिता निभाएंगे। सामूहिक प्रयासों से हम सदन की गरिमा में अभिवृद्धि करेंगे। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) November 29, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah arriving to attend the winter session at parliament house in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Government lists farm law repeal on House agenda on November 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 skipped the customary all-party meeting, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament that will take up the repeal of the three farm laws.

The government listed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for November 29 but no time for debate has been allotted as yet since the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will take place only on November 29 morning.

In the explanatory note to the Repeal Bill, the government justified the farm laws and said only “a group of farmers” were protesting but added, “As we celebrate the 75th Year of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development”.

Rajya Sabha floor leaders express annoyance at Justice Ramana’s comment

Floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha at a meeting with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu ahead of the winter session of Parliament that begins on Monday, expressed concern over the Supreme Court Chief Justice’s recent remarks on disruptions in Parliament.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, speaking at the 75th Independence Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, complained about lack of debate in Parliament. He said it is a “sorry state of affairs” and that absence of quality debate leaves many aspects of the laws unclear, increasing the burden on the court.

The floor leaders said it is for the Presiding Officers to take appropriate action if the norms of functioning are being violated in the legislatures and other constitutional agencies should not comment adversely, sources said. They did not, however, name Justice Ramana.

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019

Lok Sabha

Bill to be introduced

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021

Bills for Consideration and Passing

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020