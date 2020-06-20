1,000 more Vande Bharat flights to bring back Indians: Hardeep Puri

There are plans to arrange over 1,000 more Vande Bharat flights to bring back Indians from around the world of which 70% will be operated by private airlines, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said on Saturday.
Under the first three phases of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India had operated 1,170 flights while various private carriers had flown 40 flights until June 18.
Air India will operate 300 flights and private carriers 750, Mr. Puri said at a press conference.
“The fares that the private airlines charge will not be market fares but will be predetermined comparable to what Air India and Air India Express are levying,” said Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation.
Also read: Special flights to bring back more Indians | Private airlines will join Vande Bharat mission: Minister
The Minister said a decision would be taken on the resumption of international flights based on several factors including lifting of airspace restrictions by various countries, quarantine norms and ease of travel within those countries for incoming passengers.
The divestment of state-owned Air India seems very much on the cards. Mr. Puri said, “I have never been as hopeful and confident on Air India’s divestment or disinvestment as I am now,” adding that he had always maintained that it was a first class asset.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath