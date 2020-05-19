National

Special flights to bring back more Indians

Twelve more destinations have been added to the list of countries from where India will bring back its citizens aboard special Air India flights.

The additions include Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka, according to an update shared by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter on Monday evening.

This takes the total number of countries being connected under the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission to 52.

The mission, which kicked off on May 17, will be extended by 10 days and will conclude on June 13 instead of June 3.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 10:59:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/special-flights-to-bring-back-more-indians/article31626212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY