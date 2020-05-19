Special flights to bring back more Indians

Twelve more destinations have been added to the list of countries from where India will bring back its citizens aboard special Air India flights.

The additions include Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka, according to an update shared by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter on Monday evening.

This takes the total number of countries being connected under the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission to 52.

The mission, which kicked off on May 17, will be extended by 10 days and will conclude on June 13 instead of June 3.