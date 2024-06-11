GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Published - June 11, 2024 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the New Parliament Complex Building in New Delhi.

A view of the New Parliament Complex Building in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The just-concluded general election has created as many as 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha after its members were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

In its notification giving details of the vacation of seats, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, "In pursuance of the provision of sub-section (2) of Section 69 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with Section 67A and sub-section (4) of Section 68 of that Act, the following have ceased to be Members of Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, i.e., the 4th of June, 2024."

"Kamakhya Prasad Tasa — Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal — Assam, Misha Bharti — Bihar, Vivek Thakur — Bihar, Deepender Singh Hooda — Haryana, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia — Madhya Pradesh, Udayanraje Bhonsle — Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal — Maharashtra, K. C. Venugopal — Rajasthan and Biplab Kumar Deb — Tripura."

After this notification, the Election Commission will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of States.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Lok Sabha / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.