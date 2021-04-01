National

1% of wealthy Indians account for 45% of foreign trips

Less than 1% of high income households account for nearly half the international trips from India, according to an analysis by a U.K.-based climate charity called Possible.

The report titled “Elite Status: Global Inequalities in Flying” reviews evidence from several reports on air travel to build a case for international policies that impose penalties such as a “frequent flyer levy” on the rich to manage demand and control aviation’s climate impacts.

The report shows that .9% of high income households account for 44.9% of outbound trips, 40.3% mid-income households 9.8% of foreign trips, while 89.2% of travellers from low-income households undertook a mere 14.8% of trips.

The analysis is from a 2017 report by Mastercard which compared outbound travel from 17 Asia-Pacific countries against household income in 2016.

Further, households with incomes greater than $30,000 in many developing Asian countries actually take more overseas trips than the average household in many developed Asian countries.

The analysis suggests that the top 10% of the global population by income (~550 million people) are responsible for 76% of the energy consumption associated with package holidays, while the share of the bottom 10% is zero.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 3:43:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/1-of-wealthy-indians-account-for-45-of-foreign-trips/article34210520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY