Morning digest: G-20 resolves to free Internet of extremism, only 20% of Nirbhaya Fund used till 2018, and more

After weeks of an impasse on the Kartarpur corridor, the government has written to Pakistan, proposing the next round of talks to be held from July 11 to 14 on the Pakistani side of the Attari-Wagah border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other G-20 leaders on Saturday resolved to prevent the use of the Internet to fund and facilitate terrorism and extremism, saying that while the Internet must be “open, free and secure”, it could not serve as a safe haven for terrorists.

The States and Union Territories have utilised less than 20% of the budget allocated to them under the Nirbhaya Fund for safety of women by the Central government between 2015 and 2018, according to official data.

Jammu & Kashmir’s former head of State and senior Congress leader Karan Singh said many provisions in the Constitution were temporary in nature and even the reservation for Scheduled Castes was temporary and originally meant for the initial 10 years.

A young woman who had just become a mother died at the Anantapur Government General Hospital on Thursday after being wrongly administered a wrong blood type, in a shocking case of medical callousness that is sending ripples across the establishment.

As resignations of national and State functionaries of the Congress continue to pour in, more leaders have come out with the demand that Rahul Gandhi stay as party president.

App-based taxi aggregators Ola and Uber continued to offer the ride share option on their platforms on Saturday, a day after the Transport Department directed them to shut down the service on the ground that it violated the Karnataka On Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule, 2016.

Australia cruised to victory by 86 runs against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday, with batsman Usman Khawaja and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc starring for the defending champions.

India’s National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases, brought out in 2017, estimates that globally, there were around 6,000 to 8,000 rare diseases, with 450 of these recorded in India, affecting 72 to 96 million Indians.

The final books of the ‘Mahabharata’ speak of the unstrained quality of mercy. Have we lost that wisdom as we murder, lynch and destroy without heed?