Morning digest: Nagaland set to begin its variant of NRC from July 10, U.P. braces for encephalitis season, and more

Nagaland has decided to start a variant of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that neighbouring Assam is updating.

On Saturday, Nagaland’s Home Commissioner R. Ramakrishnan issued a notification for setting up of the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) aimed at preparing a master list of all indigenous peoples and checking the issuance of fake indigenous inhabitant certificates.

Designated teams would fan out to cover each village and urban ward from July 10, less than a month before Assam is scheduled to publish the final NRC. To be monitored by the Home Commissioner, Nagaland’s exercise for collecting information on locals and non-locals has a 60-day deadline.

The disease hits the peak during monsoons, from July to October. Though the outbreak season is yet to commence this year, the BRD hospital has recorded 87 cases of AES and Japanese Encephalitis, of which 19 patients died. Authorities, however, say this is part of a declining trend since 2017 when the hospital was hit by the oxygen-supply tragedy.

That year, BRD Hospital dean Ganesh Kumar told The Hindu, 2,240 patients of AES and JE were admitted while 512 deaths were recorded. In 2018, the figures drastically fell to 1,047 patients and 166 deaths.

As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) enters its third year, tax consultants and industry groups point to the imperative need to ease the complexity surrounding procedures, especially with regard to registration and return filing, in order to build on the gains of the past two years.

“In the third year of the GST regime, addressing procedural complexities of the GST portal system, implementation concerns and making compliance easier will further accelerate ease of doing business for industry in India,” said Mahendra Singhi, president of the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA). “GST has been one of the proactive steps by the government and the way the concerns are addressed by the Council makes it one of the most effective mechanisms,” he added.

India suffered its maiden reverse in the current World Cup as England rode high on its 337 for seven and paused India at 306 for five.

Pursuing the host’s steep total, India lost its opener K.L. Rahul for a duck and then found stability through a 138-run second-wicket partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The former etched a third hundred (102) in this World Cup and Kohli registered his fifth consecutive fifty. But an asking rate that hovered around 10 proved tough to counter and despite some big hits from Hardik Pandya, Kohli’s men stumbled to a 31-run defeat.

The Navy has lined up several multi-billion dollar deals for helicopters, long-range maritime patrol aircraft (LRMPA) and submarines which are in important stages of the procurement.

The deals for 24 MH-60R multi-role helicopters (MRH) and 10 more P-8I LRMPA are at an advanced stage with the U.S. through their Foreign Military Sales route. The process for 111 Naval Utility Helicopters and six conventional submarines under Project-75I has kicked off through the much-delayed Strategic Partnership (SP) model.

It is not just the governing coalition that is jittery over the prospects of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party toppling the government. Tension is learnt to be building within the BJP State unit as its leaders have not been able to achieve a breakthrough in this direction so far despite its Central leadership giving them clearance to woo the coalition MLAs.

The BJP Central leadership, which had asked the Karnataka unit to halt the attempts to destabilise the coalition government till the formation of new Ministry at the Centre was completed, recently gave the go-ahead to continue its efforts, according to sources.

A 21-year-old tribal woman was assaulted with sticks by her family members in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly eloping with a Dalit man, police said on Sunday, adding that they have arrested four persons.

A police officer said the family members of the woman, a resident of Gatbori village, about 90 km from Dhar, were angry over her affair with the man with whom she had eloped recently, but later returned home.Those arrested have been identified as Sardar Singh, Mahesh, who is the brother of the woman, Dongar Singh and Pratap aka Fatiya.

After Bengali Hindus and Muslims, the Gurkhas of Assam appear to be at the receiving end of the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) said on Sunday that many community members have found their names among 1.02 lakh people in the additional exclusion list of the NRC published on June 26.

They include the kin of a Gurkha ‘martyr’ of the 1979-1985 Assam Agitation that provided a cut-off date for the NRC exercise to be based on, the descendant of a freedom fighter who founded the Congress party in the State during the British rule, and a Sahitya Akademi award-winner.

As a forum, the G-20 is often watched more closely for the meetings the event affords on its sidelines, than for substantive outcomes. The countries that make up the G-20 (19 nations and the European Union) account for 85% of the world’s nominal GDP, and each has pressing issues it wishes to discuss with other members on bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the occasion of the G-20 summit at Osaka for as many as 20 such meetings, including nine bilaterals, eight pull-aside engagements, and of the Russia-India-China, Japan-U.S.-India and Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa groupings. The most anticipated were President Donald Trump’s meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Mr. Modi, given the escalation in trade tensions. Both ended on a cordial note, but with no breakthrough or “big deals”.

After introducing a new standard framework for credit rating agencies last month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India came up with more stringent regulations to govern the management of mutual funds.

The mutual fund industry came under its scrutiny after some mutual funds in the last few months had to postpone redemption of their fixed maturity plans (FMPs). HDFC Mutual Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund came to grief and had to roll over or proportionately reduce redemption of their FMPs in April after some Essel group companies failed to redeem their non-convertible debentures where the funds had invested. According to the new SEBI regulations, liquid mutual fund schemes will have to invest at least 20% of their funds in liquid assets like government securities.