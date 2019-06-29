Modi’s visit to Japan concludes with six bilaterals on last day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with leaders of Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Australia, Singapore and Chile, and discussed a host of key issues, including trade, counter-terrorism, defence, maritime security and sports.

Mr. Modi, who was in Osaka, Japan, for the two-day G20 summit, held his first official engagement on the last day of the summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

They discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

“Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

Productive meeting

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision“.

Soon after, Mr. Modi met Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and held wide-ranging discussions on their bilateral relationship, especially on cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and biofuels in the context of climate change.

“Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change,” Mr. Kumar tweeted.

Mr. Modi then met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and held talks on a host of key issues, including trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism. They also talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey. According to Mr. Kumar, the two leaders’ discussions focused on trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, IT and civil aviation.

“The interactions in Osaka continue. A productive meeting with President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the #G20 Summit. Both leaders talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey,” the PMO said in a tweet.

In his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Modi had “good discussions on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence and maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific”.

The bonhomie between Mr. Morrison and Mr. Modi was on full display when the Australian Prime Minister tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart and praised him in Hindi “Kithana acha he Modi!”, a message which went viral.

Mr. Modi replied to his tweet by saying he was “stoked” about the energy of the India-Australia relations.

The Prime Minister then had pull-aside meetings with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations.

Plurilateral meetings

Overall, Mr. Modi held nine bilateral meetings with the leaders of Japan, the US, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Australia; eight pull-aside meetings with Thailand, Vietnam, the World Bank, the UNSG, France, Italy, Singapore and Chile; two plurilaterals — JAI (Japan-America-India) and RIC (Russia-India-China); one multilateral meeting of BRICS and four G20 sessions and a community event.