Morning Digest: Severe weather kills 130 in Pakistan, Afghanistan; J&K Internet links partially restored, and more

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Tuesday expressed hope for dialogue between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government led by President Ashraf Ghani. The Taliban has been conducting talks with the U.S.-appointed peace negotiator while a direct dialogue between Kabul and Taliban is yet to begin.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration issued orders late on Tuesday to partially restore broadband Internet facilities in Kashmir Valley and 2G mobile connectivity in five districts in Jammu region.

Arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who was questioned by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team in Srinagar on Tuesday, has revealed that he had been providing logistics support to militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen for the past three years.

Five soldiers and six civilians were killed as multiple snow avalanches descended on several posts of the Army and the Border Security Force along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir and residential areas in Central Kashmir in the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are against offering refuge to victims of persecution in neighbouring counties is a “willful misrepresentation of facts and plot to polarise the country,” says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The curative petitions of Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Singh, 32, who were sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, were rejected by a five-judge Supreme Court Bench, led by Justice N.V. Ramana, on Tuesday.

All seven AAP Ministers got party tickets and three of the 2019 Delhi Lok Sabha election AAP candidates — Atishi, Dilip Pandey, and Raghav Chadha — made it to the list.

No jeweller will be allowed to sell gold jewellery or artefacts without hallmark from the Bureau of Indian Standards from January 15, 2021, onwards, Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan announced on Tuesday.

Avalanches, flooding and harsh winter weather has killed more than 130 people across Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent days. At least 93 people died and 76 were injured across Pakistan — with several still missing — while a further 39 were killed in Afghanistan, according to officials.

Further upping the pressure on the American deployment, Katyusha rockets on Tuesday night targeted an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US-led coalition forces are based, in the latest attack on American forces in the country.

Warner and Finch smashed unbeaten hundreds and also were involved in the highest opening partnership against India — 258 — as the visitors won with 74 deliveries remaining and took a 1-0 lead.