Photo combo shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament in London in April 1966 and on November 15, 2006. | Photo Credit: AP

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Queen Elizabeth II (1926 - 2022) | | Queen of the world

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was not just Queen Elizabeth II. She was simply The Queen. For billions of people, she was the one constant in a world of bewildering change, an omnipresent matriarch linking the past with the present. While the enormous British Empire she once presided over shrank, her symbolic influence only seemed to grow, her mystique bolstered by films like The Queen and the Netflix series The Crown.

Supreme Court fixes three key questions for examining EWS quota

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit on September 8, 2022 finalised three cardinal issues for examining whether the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which provides 10% quota to economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society in government jobs and educational institutions, violates the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi begins long march from Kanniyakumari

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi started his 3,570 km padayatra on Thursday after hoisting the national flag at a makeshift camp on the grounds of Vivekananda technical institute, close to the Kanniyakumari beach.

India, China troops disengage at LAC friction point in Ladakh

India and China, on Thursday, announced that their armies have begun to disengage from Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of Eastern Ladakh, marking a step forward to end the standoff ongoing since May 2020. The move comes ahead of next week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, which both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are attending.

Work together for development of cooperatives: Amit Shah to States

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exhorted States to work together for the holistic development of the cooperative sector so that it could contribute significantly in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Google plans pilot programme on ‘gambling’ apps

Google on Thursday said it will conduct a pilot programme to enable distribution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy apps by local developers to users in India via its application store, Play Store.

Devise policy in 3 months to open up job avenues for transgender persons: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the government three months to take the lead and devise a policy framework to open up avenues of employment for transgender persons, particularly in the civil aviation industry. The order was a fallout of a petition filed by Shanavi Ponnusamy, a transgender person from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, whose dream of flying high as an airline cabin crew member never took off.

So much has moved forward, on trade, on visa, on people-to-people ties, says Bangladesh Minister Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ongoing state visit to India ends on Thursday. After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, where the Kushiyara river sharing agreement was signed, Ms. Hasina said she hoped the Teesta issue would be resolved “soon”. Speaking to The Hindu, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam says the visit was productive, and Bangladesh and India have an understanding of even difficult issues like Rohingya refugees and minority rights.

Naga team continues talks on Constitution

The Government of India is ready to incorporate the Yehzabo, the Naga constitution, into the Indian constitution and has agreed for a civil and cultural flag for the Nagas, a senior government official said on Thursday.

39 Bengal-bound exotic animals seized in Assam

The Assam police on Thursday seized 39 exotic animals from two Delhi-registered SUVs that travelled from the Mizoram-Myanmar border and were bound for Siliguri in northern West Bengal. This was the biggest seizure of smuggled exotic animals in Assam. Two of these animals are joeys or baby wallabies, 19 are chimpanzees and monkeys, 13 small turtles, three large tortoises and two exotic birds.

New cargo terminal to help boost Railways revenues: Vaishnaw

A day after the Union Cabinet approved the revised policy on the long-term leasing of the Railways Land and planned to develop 300 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the move would help the national transporter garner a larger share in freight transport, thereby increasing the Railways revenues.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Ind vs Afg | Virat Kohli ends long wait for a hundred as India signs off campaign with big win

Virat Kohli got the most-awaited hundred in international cricket as he reached the elusive three-figure mark after 1020 days to set up India’s massive 101-run win over Afghanistan and lighten up the dead rubber in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday.