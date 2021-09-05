Morning Digest | Talks with Taliban ‘reassuring’, ‘reasonable', says Foreign Secretary Shringla; Good law and order must for freedoms, says Amit Shah, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Four days after announcing that the Indian government has held talks with the Taliban in Doha, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla said the Taliban thus far had been “reassuring” and “reasonable”, and also indicated that there had been more than one such engagement with the group that has claimed power in Afghanistan.

The J&K police on Saturday lodged a First Information Report in central Kashmir's Budgam district against the family members and “miscreants” who raised anti-India slogans and wrapped the body of deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag on September 1-2.

A tripartite agreement among five insurgent groups of Assam, the Centre and the State government was signed on Saturday to end years of violence in the Karbi Anglong region.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted educators across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day and lauded them for their efforts to enable uninterrupted education of students during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said for a successful democracy, it was vital to protect freedom of expression and individual liberty and this could not be ensured if the law and order was not good enough.

The construction of the new Parliament building and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue could be completed ahead of schedule, while the project to construct the first three of the 10 proposed secretariat buildings has run into delays at the tendering stage, according to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials.

The byelection in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to contest, will be held on September 30, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.

English professors from several colleges across Delhi University (DU) have objected to a statement issued by the university administration on the revised English syllabus where certain texts were dropped. A statement, endorsed by more than 100 professors, demanded the reinstatement of the three texts that were dropped.

Giant trees knocked sideways. Homes boarded up with plywood. Off-kilter street signs. Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood and told local residents, “I know you're hurting, I know you're hurting.”

Close to the autumn every year, stubble burning returns to contribute to air pollution across India’s northern plains. However, to curb the menace during the paddy harvesting season, Punjab — the key grain producing State — is all set this year to promote paddy straw as a “resource to create wealth”.

A determined Rohit Sharma showed exceptionally steely temperament to score the eighth and most significant century of his Test career that propelled India to a fighting position with an overall lead of 171 runs after third day's play in the fourth Test against England in London on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat on Saturday claimed a historic gold medal in men's singles SL3 class while Manoj Sarkar bagged the bronze as India stamped their prowess at the Tokyo Paralympics.