Morning Digest | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5; Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold first rally after quitting Congress, and more

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5

Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on September 5, an official said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold first rally after quitting Congress in Jammu

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, arriving in Jammu on Sunday for a series of public meetings ahead of launching his own political party, is likely to place his political mission around safeguarding jobs and land for locals in Jammu & Kashmir, a place where the spectrum ranges from independence to self-rule to greater autonomy.

NASA will not try new Moon rocket launch attempt in coming days

After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-storey rocket off the ground due to a fuel leak, NASA announced on September 3 it will not try again during its current window of opportunity, which ends early next week.

Cong. rally against ‘back-breaking’ price rise today

.Accusing the Narendra Modi government of being “insensitive” to the pain of the common people due to “back-breaking” price rise, the Congress claimed that its Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally on Sunday at Delhi’s historic Ram Lila Maidan aims to wake the government up.

New-look Rajpath to be inaugurated on September 8

When Rajpath reopens for public next week after a 20-month gap, the visitors will get to see a revamped Central Vista Avenue, including new amenity blocks and dedicated vending zones that will replace the ice-cream carts and other street vendors that used to line the road.

FIR against two BJP MPs for entering ATC tower

The Jharkhand Police has registered an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari for entering the Air Traffic Control tower at Deoghar airport to forcibly obtain take-off clearance for their chartered plane even though flight operations were not permitted after evening.

DRDO targets 2027 to complete development and flight testing of LCA-Mk2

With the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) sanctioning the development of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk2, a bigger and more capable fighter than the present one, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting a target of 2027 to complete the flight testing, according to Defence officials.

Nano urea fast-tracked for approval despite incomplete trials

Nano-urea, a product developed by the Indian Farmers and Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and heavily advertised by government as panacea to reduce farmer dependence on packaged urea is yet to be fully tested despite having been fast tracked for commercial application.

Trade data flags testing time for goods exports

India’s merchandise exports contracted 1.15% year-on-year in August to $33 billion, while inelastic imports of petroleum and coal continued to climb, lifting imports above the $60 billion mark for the sixth successive month.

ED searches fintech firms in loan app case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at six Bengaluru locations linked to Razorpay Private Limited, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Limited and entities controlled or operated by the suspects based in China, in connection with the micro-loan App case.

Union government to hold year-long commemoration of Hyderabad State liberation

The Union government had decided to hold a year-long commemoration of 75 years of liberation of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad from September 17 this year, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote [letters] to the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on September 3.

Serena’s retirement after U.S. Open heralds sunset of tennis’ golden era

The likely end of Serena Williams’ tennis career has left the game staring at the beginning of the end of the sport’s golden era, a dreaded prospect that has long been on the horizon.