FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for ‘forcibly’ entering ATC tower at Deoghar airport

The Jharkhand Police has registered an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari for entering the Air Traffic Control tower at Deoghar airport to forcibly obtain take-off clearance for their chartered plane even though flight operations were not permitted after evening.

The two MPs, among others, have been booked under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass). The FIR was registered at Kunda Police Station on September 1 on the basis of a complaint by security in-charge Suman Anand.

The Deputy Commissioner of Deogarh Manjunath Bhajantari too has complained about the incident to Jharkhand government’s Civil Aviation Department and sought a speedy inquiry, he said on Twitter.

The incident happened on August 31, when at around 5.25 p.m. the two MPs reached Deoghar airport along with other passengers as well as supporters who had come to see them off. All passengers boarded the chartered plane. The pilot soon stepped out of the plane and stormed towards the Air Traffic Control tower.

“It is learnt that aircraft operations are permitted only till 5.30 p.m. In this context it is pertinent to mention that there is no facility at the airport for night take-off or landing,” Mr. Manjunath Bhajantri wrote. Soon after, the ATC personnel granted permission and the pilots and passengers returned to their aircraft and it took off.

“It is clear that passengers entered the ATC and violated security protocols for airport operations, and despite there being no facility for night operation, there was pressure exerted for obtaining clearance disregarding passenger safety,” Mr. Bhajantri added. He said that the CCTV footage showed that other than the passengers, there were other people too who had gathered inside the ATC building.

Counter FIR filed by Nishikant Dubey

Mr. Dubey told The Hindu, “I have also registered an FIR in Delhi against the Deputy Commissioner and the Jharkhand police. The sections under which the FIR against me has been registered are all bailable, but the FIR by the Delhi police against Deogarh Deputy Commissioner is under non-bailable sections. The FIR also names the airport director. Is the airport the property of the airport director or the DC?”

The BJP leader has alleged that he was obstructed from performing his duties as he is part of a committee constituted by the Union government’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, and that there was a conspiracy to kill him. The FIR was registered on September 3.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.