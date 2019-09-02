Morning digest: Assam to move SC for NRC reverification in select districts, Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet Indian officials today, and more

The Assam government and the ruling BJP in the State have termed the finalisation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list there as a “mixed bag” with concerns being raised over several “technical flaws” in the process that may have caused exclusion of Bengali Hindu refugees who had crossed over to Assam before 1971.

Pakistan said on September 1 that it would grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row, on Monday in line with the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Mr. Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017. Then, India moved the ICJ for a stay on his sentence.

India and Pakistan will hold a round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor project on September 4, sources confirmed on Sunday. The meeting comes days after both sides held a technical discussion on the progress of infrastructure work.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal middleman Christian Michel accessed classified documents on the procurement process in connivance with K.V. Kunhikrishnan, the then general manager of Westland Helicopters, in Delhi.

The Union government is planning to reduce the number of troops in Jammu and Kashmir, sent in the past month to deal with the aftermath of the Article 370 decision, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday. He held meetings in Brussels where European Union officials raised concerns over human rights restrictions in the State, ahead of a European Parliament meeting on the situation in Kashmir on Monday.

Accusing the Bajrang Dal and the BJP of receiving funds from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s intelligence wing, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said more number of non-Muslims spied for the ISI than Muslims.

His statements follow the arrest of three men, one reportedly a former Bajrang Dal member and another a BJP member, in Satna on August 22 on charges of funding terrorism by acting as middlemen for Pakistani agents to pay informers who provided sensitive information.

Jawaharlal Nehru University is in the process of reviewing the position of all its emeritus professors who are above the age of 75 years.

At least five such professors, including renowned historian Romila Thapar and sociologist T.K. Oommen, have received letters from JNU’s registrar asking them to submit their curriculum vitae to a university-appointed committee which will review their position, despite the fact that these were originally lifetime appointments.

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft on September 1 evening underwent a small, fifth and final orbit manoeuvre to refine its circular path around the moon.

The operation lasted less than a minute, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update. All spacecraft parameters are normal. The lunar orbiter-lander now has an orbit of 119 km x 127 km.

The historic coastal town of Mamallapuram on the scenic East Coast Road in Tamil Nadu is expected to be the venue for the second India-China informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled in October this year.

Mr. Modi will host Mr. Xi for two days — October 11 and 13 — in Mamallapuram, informed sources in the government said. Arrangements are being supervised at the highest levels of the Central and State governments.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday asked Poland’s forgiveness for history’s bloodiest conflict during a ceremony in the Polish city of Wielun, where the first World War II bombs fell 80 years ago.

More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in an air strike by the Saudi-led military coalition on a detention centre in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday.

Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane took India closer to a series sweep with an unbeaten 111-run stand, helping the visitors set an improbable 468-run target for the West Indies on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.