Morning Digest: India, China avoided open clash at BRICS summit over COVID-19 origins; U.S., U.K., Australia form new partnership for Indo-Pacific, and more

India and China avoided an open clash over views on the origins of the COVID-19 virus at the BRICS summit last week, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong intervention in favour of a “transparent investigation” into the origins of the pandemic, a subject China has been sensitive about.

A week before a meeting of Quad leaders in Washington DC, the Biden administration, on September 15, announced a new trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific, between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. (AUKUS). As part of this, Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines with help from the U.K. and the U.S.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved several measures to extend a lifeline to the cash-strapped telecom sector, including a redefinition of the much-litigated concept of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to exclude non-telecom revenue and a four-year moratorium on players’ dues to the government.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accused the Centre of “cherry-picking” names for appointments to tribunals groaning under backlog and left almost defunct by long-pending vacancies.

SpaceX's first private flight blasted off Wednesday, September 15 night with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism. It was the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew — no professional astronauts.

Nearly 21-months after the Personal Data Protection Bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, sources said that work on the report will have to start afresh under the new chairman and BJP MP P.P. Chaudhary.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Wednesday requested Attorney General K.K. Venugopal to get instructions from the government and be present when the court takes up a petition on September 16 regarding the exit of Justice A.I.S. Cheema as Acting Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Sansad TV, a news channel combining the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha TV, was launched on Wednesday at a function presided over by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla.

The BJP is looking at an anticipated rise in sugar cane procurement prices, to be announced by the Uttar Pradesh government as early as this week to give it a much-needed push in the Jat heartland of western Uttar Pradesh.

Sri Lanka’s prisons minister resigned on Wednesday, following allegations that he asked Tamil prisoners to kneel, threatening them at gunpoint. A statement from the Presidential Media Division said: “Lohan Ratwatte, State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation has tendered his resignation, acknowledging his responsibility for the incidents”. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accepted his resignation, it said.

The women’s event of the US Open produced a magical final, between two unheralded teenagers in Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez. With a straight-set win over Fernandez, Raducanu stunned the world to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era.