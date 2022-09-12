A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Players of Sri Lanka celebrate with the trophy after winning the DP World Asia Cup Final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Carlos Alcaraz wins U.S. Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

Walking out for his first Grand Slam final at age 19, Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday to both earn the U.S. Open trophy at Flushing Meadows and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.

Tejashwi Yadav suggests a reality check for Congress

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress should allow the regional parties to be in the “driving seat” against the BJP wherever they are stronger, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said in an interview to The Hindu on Sunday.

Food prices may affect August inflation

Cooling food prices may have helped moderate retail inflation to a five-month low of 6.7% in July, but there could be a reversal in August’s inflation print thanks to concerns about the uneven progression of monsoon through the country and other factors.

Ayodhya Ram temple to cost about ₹1,800 crore: Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed on the Supreme Court’s orders for the construction of the temple in this Hindu holy town in Uttar Pradesh, approved its rules and manual after a marathon meeting in Ayodhya.

Sharad Pawar seeks joint plans against BJP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi government for its alleged failure in safeguarding India’s strategic interests, conceding space to China at the Line of Actual Control and rising inflation.

India raises objection to Pakistan F-16 refit

The Hinduhas learned that officials protested the decision at “each and every” bilateral meeting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and his delegation had during their visit for the Quad Senior Officials Meeting (SOM).

PM Modi to attend SCO meeting with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin

As The Hindu had reported in July, the summit in Uzbekistan will be the first time Mr. Modi will come face to face with Chinese President Xi Jinping since the stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began in April 2020, and the first time he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion in Ukraine, although all three leaders attended a virtual BRICS summit in June.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has worried the BJP: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by party leader Rahul Gandhi had unsettled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had resorted to “cheap, childish and stupid” diversionary tactics.

Activist, who fought illegal quarries, run over by truck in Karur

The incident occurred a day after a quarry situated near Kalipalayam, where activist R. Jaganathan lived, was closed by the Department of Geology and Mining on complaints that it was being operated illegally.

Aam Aadmi Party says its Ahmedabad office raided by Gujarat police

Leaders of the AAP Gujarat unit said on Twitter that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

Arunachal villagers fight to save sacred forest from BRO road project

Almost 60 years after becoming collateral damage in one of the fiercest battles between Indian Army soldiers and Chinese invaders, a village in Arunachal Pradesh is fighting a war to protect a sacred forest from a project for preventing a repeat of 1962.

Electricity blackouts hit swathes of eastern Ukraine; President Zelenskyy blames Russia

Ukrainian officials in the country’s second city Kharkiv and in the eastern Donetsk and Sumy regions issued statements on social media saying there were blackouts, while journalists in the Donetsk regional city of Kramatorsk meanwhile confirmed the cuts were also impacting one of the largest cities in the east still under Ukrainian control.

China’s Communist Party Congress to confer more power to President Xi Jinping

Mr. Xi’s position is to be further elevated after the ruling Communist Party announced this week that it would amend its constitution at the upcoming national party Congress, according to analysts.

Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan | Sri Lanka’s Cup of glory as Pakistan get vanquished

Sri Lanka, a country picking up pieces after months of anti-government protests while facing enormous financial turbulence, found 11 worthy heroes on a cricket pitch as Dasun Shanaka’s unheralded bunch crushed Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday.