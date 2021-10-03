Morning digest | Centre allows paddy purchase in Punjab and Haryana; Vikrant to sail out for Phase-II trails, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

On the day when farmers staged demonstrations in many parts of Punjab and Haryana against postponement of paddy purchase, the Central government on Saturday decided to start procurement in both the States from October 3.

The maiden sea trials of the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant have progressed very well and the second phase of trails are expected to begin end October with the third phase planned in December, a defence official said.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday said the government has so far cleared seven of the 106 names recommended as High Court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium since May. Of the nine new Chief Justices of various High Courts suggested by the Collegium to the government from May, the latter has cleared one.

The mortal remains of four of the five missing Navy personnel were recovered on Saturday. The five personnel from a 20-member expedition team went missing after being hit by an avalanche while attempting to summit Mt. Trishul in Uttarakhand.

India and China are likely to hold the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks next week aimed at resolving the standoff in eastern Ladakh, said Army Chief General Manoj Naravane on Saturday. The focus would be on working out a disengagement plan from Hot Springs area among others.

The Assam government on Saturday set up an eight-member sub-committee to examine and prepare a framework for the implementation of all clauses of the Assam Accord of 1985.

The sub-committee has also been mandated to examine and prepare a framework for updating the National Register of Citizens, issues of flood and erosion, rehabilitation of martyrs’ families and victims of Assam Agitation besides the potential of the State’s all-round development.

Yashasvi Jaiswal timed it beautifully while Shivam Dube deflated Chennai Super Kings with brute power as Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off hopes alive with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in the IPL in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Jaiswal smashed 50 off 21 balls which included some delectable sixes off star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood while Dube sent the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja into orbit en route his unbeaten 64 off 42 balls as Royals made a short work of a victory target of 190 in just 17.3 overs.

Taiwan on Saturday hit out at China’s “military aggression” and said it had scrambled aircraft in response to a record incursion by 38 Chinese aircraft in two waves on Friday. Reports on Friday had initially said China’s military had sent 25 aircraft, coinciding with China’s October 1 National Day, towards Taiwan.

Facing demands from the rival faction in the ruling Congress for a power sharing arrangement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government would complete its full tenure of five years and he would be active for the next 15 to 20 years. Mr. Gehlot said all speculations doing rounds here after the change of guard in Punjab were “wrong and unfounded”.

The Election Commission on Saturday passed an order saying both factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), led by Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan, would not be allowed to use the party’s name or symbol for the upcoming Bihar Assembly bypolls.