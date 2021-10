Indian Premier League 2021 | Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl against Chennai

Rajasthan Royals made five changes while Chennai opted to two.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Royals made five changes to their playing eleven, dropping Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi and Chris Morris for Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh, David Miller and Mayank Markande.

CSK brought in K M Asif for Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran for Dwayne Bravo.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.