Morning digest: Efforts to rescue Sujith Wilson continue, Shiv Sena MLAs-elect seek BJP’s written promise on seat-sharing, and more

The possibility of the announcement of a Naga peace accord next week has led the administrations in Nagaland and Manipur to issue a series of orders that include one cautioning people from hoarding fuel and essential commodities.

The District Magistrate in Manipur’s Ukhrul issued an order on Friday asking the police to provide security to officials in the interest of securing “equitable distribution and fair prices” of essential commodities for a “period of 15 days”.

Drilling of a new massive borewell using a rig began at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai on Sunday morning in a last ditch attempt to reach and rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson who has been trapped in an abandoned borewell since Friday evening.

Three days after the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh announced an ex gratia relief of ₹15 lakh to the wife of slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, she accused the government of trying to silence her with the money.

“They wanted to shut me up with the money but I will not keep quiet. I will continue to raise my voice,” Ms. Kiran Tiwari said in Lucknow at a press conference.

A new record was created in Ayodhya as six lakh earthen lamps were lit on the Saryu riverbank on the eve of Diwali, days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

Hectic parleys for the Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra continued on Saturday, with the Shiv Sena throwing its hat into the ring, while the BJP and other allies held their cards close.

Meeting at Sena Bhavan, the party’s headquarters in Mumbai, the newly elected Sena MLAs passed a motion congratulating their young leader Aaditya Thackeray and hailing him as the “future Chief Minister”. They demanded that party president Uddhav Thackeray get a written commitment from the BJP for allowing the Sena to be at the helm of the government for two-and-a-half years.

The government is ready to take bold decisions to make the sale of Air India attractive, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

Last month, the Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, met to work on the modalities of Air India’s privatisation and the government is expected to float a tender soon.

British police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a refrigerated truck said on Saturday they had charged a driver arrested at the scene with manslaughter and people trafficking.

Maurice Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, faces “39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering”, police said.

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Apple chief Tim Cook with a Tweet lamenting the removal of the iPhone home button.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” he tweeted Friday.

Calling for more “openness to reform” and specific reforms like more local courts, setting up a fast-track commercial dispute resolution mechanism, land data digitisation and contract enforcement protections, World Bank President David Malpass said India must focus on structural improvements to improve its growth rate.

In-form World No. 3 Naomi Osaka believes she is better equipped to deal with the WTA Finals' demanding round-robin format, after her maiden appearance at the season-ending showpiece ended in tears.

There was much attention on the Japanese sensation entering last year's WTA Finals on the back of a controversial US Open victory over Serena Williams.

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC will face its first home test of the season when it hosts Mumbai City FC at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. The home side’s campaign began in bitter fashion as it slipped to a 3-0 loss to FC Goa but head coach John Gregory, in his third season with the club, is hopeful of a winning start at home.