Morning Digest | Narendra Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet; Pakistan retained on terror financing watchdog FATF’s ‘greylist’ again, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Glasgow on October 31 to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), India has conveyed to the British Government this week, sources confirmed.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on October 21 retained Pakistan in the ‘greylist’ yet again, observing that it needed to further demonstrate that investigations and prosecutions were being pursued against the senior leadership of U.N.-designated terror groups, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Government if it wants to revisit the limit of ₹8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses under the all-India quota.

The Congress on Thursday congratulated health sector workers for helping India achieve the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses but posed a series question to the Narendra Modi Government and demanded an “impartial commission” to fix accountability of political leaders and officials whose “criminal negligence” has led to the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Thursday revived the organised crime charges against a man accused of harbouring the alleged killers of journalist Gauri Lankesh, whose murder four years ago struck a deadly blow to the freedom of speech and expression in the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that so far 64 people have been killed in the Uttarakhand floods and more than 11 were still missing. Mr. Shah, who took an aerial survey of the flood-affected region in the hill State, said that 535 people have been rescued and more than 16,000 people evacuated.

As the turmoil within the Congress’s Punjab unit continues, the party’s State president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (retd.) engaged in a sharp exchange of words on Thursday over the farm laws.

Even as the Centre investigates allegations that unauthorised genetically modified (GM) rice was exported to Europe, it is yet to decide on a research proposal from its own scientists which would allow plants to be genetically modified without the need for conventional transgenic technology.

While the Government has launched a scathing attack against the publishers of the Global Hunger Index for India’s poor ranking, experts argue that not only were steps taken by the Government to check rising levels of hunger in a pandemic year inadequate, it also failed to measure the scale of hunger to tailor its responses.

The Government is unlikely to allow full resumption of international flights in the near future as it believes that demand for foreign travel is still tepid, according to a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.