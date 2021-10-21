National

India scripts history: PM Modi on 100 crore Covid vaccine dose landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being administered a COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. File photo  

India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, October 21, 2021, as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

The Prime Minister hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat." He also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved.

Mr. Modi also interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Prime Minister has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.


Coronavirus
