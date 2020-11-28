Morning Digest: NIA claims progress in 26/11 terror accused Tahawwur Rana extradition plan, fresh low pressure area may bring rain to TN on Dec. 1, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

There was some “progress” in the extradition proceedings of Tahawwur Rana, key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, a senior NIA official said on Friday, even though a U.S court postponed the extradition hearing to February 12, 2021. The hearings were earlier stated to begin January 8.

This time, rainfall activity may largely be concentrated in south Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department said.

Three related murders in less than a month in Karnataka have confounded the State police, who have caught the murderers but are yet to ascertain their motives. K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Raghava M. report on gang rivalries in sectors such as real estate and port that have spilled onto the streets

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday deferred the decision on recommending to the Centre inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the Union list of Other Backward Classes (OBC), apparently under pressure from the Centre as well as some Ministers.

An Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was “assassinated” Friday, state television said.

The Union government squarely blamed the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi in the Supreme Court on Friday for the “massive increase” in COVID-19 infection and the escalating strain on medical infrastructure in hospitals.

If the nearly four years under U.S. President Donald Trump led the country away from international alliances and eschewed Washington’s commitment to globalisation and multilateralism, it appears that the administration of Joe Biden, Democrat and winner of the 2020 election, will aim to reverse that experience.

Tens of thousands of farmers were still camped on the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday night, on their way to the national capital for a protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

On November 28, 2019, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after a dramatic turn of events. The Sena, a long-time ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opted to part ways and joined hands with unlikely allies in the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Mr. Uddhav Thackeray also became the first Thackeray to hold a legislative post, breaking with the party’s previous tradition of extending control from the outside.

Many Tamil families living in Sri Lanka’s north and east on Friday marked ‘Heroes Day’ — an annual commemoration of LTTE cadre who died in the civil war —by lighting lamps in the quiet confines of their homes, after the government obtained a court order banning the remembrance.

Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami quit West Bengal’s ruling party and joined the BJP on Friday, saying he looked forward to a “new political era” in the poll-bound state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The BJP on Friday nominated former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi as its nominee for the Rajya Sabha bypoll necessitated by the death of former minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Tamil Nadu-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with pre-independence lineage on Friday lost its identity after its merger with the Indian subsidiary of Singapore’s DBS Bank.

Farmers are agitated at the anti-agricultural policies of the BJP government, but instead of adopting a positive attitude towards their demands, it was using teargas shells, water cannons and batons on them, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

Ten States are responsible for almost 77% of the active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Friday. A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan wondered aloud whether any concrete steps were being taken by the Centre and the States to arrest the alarming rate of infection.

England's Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned a brilliant unbeaten 86 from 48 balls as the tourists chased down 180 to beat South Africa by five wickets with four balls to spare on a slow wicket in the first Twenty20 International at Newlands on Friday.