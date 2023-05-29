Morning Digest | Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins historic Turkey runoff vote; IPL 2023 final moved to reserved day due to persistent rains, and more 

May 29, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins historic Turkey runoff vote

The head of Turkey’s election commission on May 28 declared President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the winner of a historic runoff vote that will extend his 20-year rule until 2028. The 69-year-old leader overcame Turkey’s biggest economic crisis in generations and the most powerful opposition alliance to ever face his Islamic-rooted party to take an unassailable lead.

IPL final moved to reserved day due to persistent rains

The final of the Indian Premier League 2023 was on Sunday moved to the reserved day after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently the start of the summit showdown. The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, thus, will be played in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

40 extremists killed in encounters: Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh

Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh on May 28 said that about 40 extremists had been killed in encounters with security forces following attacks on unarmed civilians on the periphery of Imphal valley, the State’s power centre. The encounters and attacks on villagers by armed groups coincided with Army Chief General Manoj Pande’s two-day visit from May 27 to the violence-hit State. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur on May 29.

Jantar Mantar protest site cleared minutes after wrestlers’ detention

India’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who were living in makeshift tents at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for nearly 35 days to protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment, were detained on May 28 by security personnel as they tried to march to the new Parliament building during its inauguration.

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world, says PM Modi

The new Parliament building is a reflection of new India’s aspirations, PM Narendra Modi said on May 28, asserting that it will pave the way for empowering the poor and marginalised and herald the rise of a “developed India” that will inspire the progress of other nations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to U.S. on May 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on May 28, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the issuance of the same, sources said. The former Congress president is set to travel to San Francisco in the United States on May 29 evening where he will start his three-city tour.

Pakistan’s ruling coalition turns down Imran Khan’s talks offer

Pakistan’s ruling coalition has rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for dialogue, saying that talks were held with politicians, not terrorists, a media report said on Sunday. The government also stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was now himself seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

U.S. review of China tariffs won’t depend on trade ‘breakthrough’: Deputy USTR

The United States is taking an analytical approach to its review of whether to keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place and will not base outcomes on any “breakthrough” in U.S.-China trade relations said Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi.

Cabinet Secretary-led panel to interview five candidates for RBI Deputy Governor’s post on June 1

The Cabinet Secretary-headed panel is scheduled to interview shortlisted candidates on June 1 for the post of RBI Deputy Governor, which falls vacant on June 21 after M.K. Jain completes his extended tenure. This vacancy for the RBI Deputy Governor’s post has been reserved for a commercial banker. According to sources, five candidates have been shortlisted, including a non-executive chairman of a public sector bank.

I didn’t expect this would happen but Gopi sir kept pushing me: Prannoy

On May 28, Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy ended the title drought with a three-game win over China’s Weng Hong Yang in a pulsating men’s singles finals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. “I think there are too many emotions. The last six years have been too much of a rollercoaster. I didn’t expect that it will happen after six years to be honest,” he said.

ISRO begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite to maintain continuity of India’s own satnav

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on May 28 at 7.12 a.m. commenced the 27.5 hour countdown for the launch of a navigation satellite on board a GSLV rocket in Sriharikota on May 29. The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency is all geared up to launch the second-generation navigation satellite series, a significant launch which would ensure the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services — an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation in India and a region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland.