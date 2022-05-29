Morning Digest | Twin hurdles hinder India’s maritime role; No monkeypox cases in India so far, say officials; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A file photo of a Maritime Information Sharing Workshop at the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), which saw the participation of over 50 delegates from 30 countries. Photo: Special Arrangement

Twin hurdles hinder India’s maritime role

As the Quad grouping consisting of India, Australia, Japan and the U.S. looks to roll out an Indo-Pacific maritime domain awareness (MDA) initiative for information sharing and maritime surveillance across the region, two issues limit India’s ability to further expand its role, say government officials. These are infrastructure constraints and continued delay in posting Indian liaison officers at others facilities and centres in the region.

No monkeypox cases in India so far, say officials

India has not registered any case of monkeypox as of now, but the pox spread around the world is being tracked closely, officials said on Saturday.

The country is also monitoring the alert by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the rise in reported cases of acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children from some parts of the world, a Union Health Ministry official said.

Assam Chief Minister sends show-cause notice to Minister for apologising to separatist leader

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a show-cause notice to Tea Tribes and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan for apologising to chief of separatist organisation United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) Paresh Baruah. Mr. Kishan had said sorry to the ULFA(I) chief for calling him a liar. The CM asked the Minister to explain why he apologised to Baruah.

Gyanvapi dispute | Mosque panel requests court not to release survey report in public domain

With the district court in Varanasi set to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute again on Monday, an application has been filed before the court by a lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, seeking that the report of the mosque’s survey be kept from the public domain.

Congress focusses on jobs as the key driver for economic growth

An urban employment guarantee Act on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA); an allowance for home-makers; an education allowance for children completing school on a need-cum-merit basis; a complete fee waiver for applicants to government jobs; a law to regulate employment of domestic help; and free legal aid to working/self-employed women could be some of the Congress’ key election ideas going ahead, after the party argued for a reset of economic policies at its Udaipur Nav Sankalp chintar shivir earlier this month.

CITU complains to ILO on anganwadi layoffs

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has approached the International Labour Organisation (ILO) against the Haryana and Delhi Governments for retrenching 975 and 991 anganwadi workers respectively for striking work demanding an increase in honorarium.

Three women, two children found dead in well near Jaipur

The bodies of three sisters, married to three brothers, and their two children were found in a well in Jaipur district’s Dudu town on Saturday, with the women’s family members alleging that they were being harassed by their in-laws.

Exiled Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi wins best actress at Cannes

Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who lives in exile following a smear campaign about her love life, wept with joy as she won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. Ms. Ebrahimi, 41, won for “Holy Spider”, in which she plays a journalist trying to solve the serial murders of prostitutes in the holy city of Mashhad.

31 dead in church fair stampede in Nigeria

A stampede Saturday at a church charity event in southern Nigeria left 31 people dead and seven injured, police told The Associated Press, a shocking development at a program that organisers said aimed to “offer hope” to the needy. The stampede at the program organised by the Kings Assembly pentecostal church in Rivers state involved many people who were seeking assistance, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, a police spokeswoman in the state.

U.N. human rights chief asks China to rethink Uighur policies

The United Nations top human rights official said on Saturday that she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of the broad application of counterterrorism and deradicalisation measures on the rights of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang region.

‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Fest

Ruben Ostlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness” won the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, handing Ostlund one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes for the second time. The festival also named Korean star Song Kang Ho best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.

UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title

Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday. Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fourth European Cup title.