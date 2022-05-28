Assam Chief Minister sends show-cause notice to Minister for apologising to separatist leader

Tea Tribes and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan apologised to Paresh Baruah for calling the ULFA(I) chief a liar.

Tea Tribes and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan apologised to Paresh Baruah for calling the ULFA(I) chief a liar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a show-cause notice to Tea Tribes and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan for apologising to chief of separatist organisation United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) Paresh Baruah.

Mr. Kishan had said sorry to the ULFA(I) chief for calling him a liar. The CM asked the Minister to explain why he apologised to Baruah.

The ULFA(I) had on May 16 asked Mr. Kishan to either apologise for his "disparaging" remark within 24 hours or be "banned" from entering eastern Assam's Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

Mr. Kishan had reportedly said Baruah was lying about the nature of death of one Biju Gogoi, a member of the outfit said to have died by suicide in February.

30 officials write to Assam CM

In a separate incident, on Friday, as many as 30 officials of the Cachar district administration wrote to the Chief Minister, accusing BJP legislator Kaushik Rai of insulting, threatening and abusing an officer on duty.

The officials also said the MLA, who represents the Lakhipur Assembly constituency, had questioned the integrity of the entire Assam Civil Services cadre.

They cited an instance where the MLA said a block development officer on flood relief assignment should be beaten up. The MLA had also allegedly advocated punishment for circle officers, they said.

Mr. Rai refuted the charges and said his directions to the officials were misconstrued as misbehaviour.