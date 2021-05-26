Morning Digest: Over 13 lakh evacuated as Cyclone Yaas races towards Odisha coast; new IT rules come into force today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The possibility of children returning to normal life in the U.S. became stronger on Tuesday with vaccine manufacturer Moderna announcing that its COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 is 100% effective in preventing symptomatic infections in 12-17 year olds after two doses. The company said that it would approach the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to extend the use of its vaccine to this age group, in early June.

Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said it aimed to comply with the provisions of India’s new IT rules of intermediaries, which come into effect on Wednesday. The U.S.-headquartered firm added that it continued to discuss the issues related to the new guidelines with the government.

Several thousand people in coastal districts of Odisha are bracing for the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm, Yaas, which is set to hit the coast with wind speeds of 155-165 kmph early on Wednesday morning. The State government has moved over two lakh people from vulnerable areas to safety.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to let the CBI use West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “siege” of and “dharna” at the premier investigating agency’s premises as a pretext for curbing the personal liberty of four TMC leaders arrested in the Narada sting tapes case, forcing the CBI to drop its appeal for their custody.

The Modi government on Tuesday late night appointed Maharashtra cadre IPS officer of 1985 batch Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, currently Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Director of the country’s premier investigative agency CBI for two years.

The conduct of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has been “obnoxious” during the selection process of a new CBI director and the meeting of the selection panel should be deferred, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a dissent note that was submitted to the high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Goa government on Tuesday challenged the acquittal by a sessions court of Tehelka magazine founder editor Tarun Tejpal in the sexual assault case in the Bombay High Court.

Alleged mastermind of the ₹13,578-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case Mehul Choksi, who is said to have gone missing in Antigua where he has been facing extradition proceedings, already has an Interpol Red Notice pending against him. Therefore, he can be detained in any of the Interpol member countries and deported to India.

With severe cyclone Yaas set to make landfall on the Eastern coast on May 26, the Army and Navy deployed relief and diving teams in West Bengal in coordination with the local administration. In addition, the Navy and Coast Guard have also kept ships and aircraft on standby.

The postponed Indian Premier League will resume tentatively on September 18 or 19 in the UAE with as many as 10 double-headers expected to be played during a three-week window, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI’s bid to shift the five-Test series between India and England, starting August 4, by a week in order to accommodate the remaining 31 IPL games has not met with any favourable response from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).