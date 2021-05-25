National

Cyclone Yaas | Over 13 lakh evacuated as storm races towards Odisha coast

Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall at Digha in East Midnapore district on May 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Several thousand people in coastal districts of Odisha are bracing for the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm, Yaas, which is set to hit the coast with wind speeds of 155-165 kmph early on Wednesday morning. The State government has moved over two lakh people from vulnerable areas to safety.

In neighbouring West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said about 11 lakh people have been evacuated and given shelter in 4,000 cyclone shelters of the State. Ms Banerjee said that there were reports of localised tornadoes at two places Halisahar in Nadia and Chinsurah in Hooghly district of the State.

Also Read
Storm like weather conditions near Howrah Bridge due to formation of Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in Howrah, Monday, May 24, 2021.

Bay of Bengal, fomenting Yaas, hotter than usual

 

In view of the weather conditions, Kolkata Airport has decided to suspend flight operations from 8.30 a.m. to 7.45 p.m on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was intensifying and moving north-northwest and is likely to make a landfall near north Odisha coast very close to Chandbali-Dhamra port. According to the IMD wind speeds would further increase to 155-165 kmph over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak, from early morning of May 26.

The system will extend to Balasore district of Odisha from the forenoon of May 26. Tidal waves of height 2-4 meters are likely to inundate low lying areas of, Balasore, Bhadrak and about 2 meters above tide are likely to hit coastal areas of, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Districts around the time of landfall.

Also Read
NDRF personnel alert people residing near coastal areas to evacuate ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district, on May 25, 2021.

Cyclone Yaas | Bengal braces for impact

 

“We had started the process of evacuation from Monday. As of now, more than 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated and the process is going on,” said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner, addressing a press conference here.

The government said it was prepared for landfall near Bhitarakanika, Dhamra and Chandbali. It added brought new areas such as parts of Dhenkanal, Angul and Sundargarh districts under disaster management operations along with Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur.

More than 4, 000 response personnel in 52 units of National Disaster Response Force, 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, 200 fire service team and 86 tree cutting units have been rushed to cyclone affected areas.

Also Read
A storm like weather conditions near Howrah bridge due to the formation of cyclone Yaas, in Howrah, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Cyclone Yaas tracker | May 25, 2021

Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Deputy Director General Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata said that for West Bengal most significant damage will be due to storm surge in Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts.

“For Purba Medinipur, the storm surge will be 2 -4 meters above astronomical tide and for South 24 Parganas the storm surge will be 2 metres above the astronomical tide level,” Mr Bandyopadhyay said.

Tuhin Ghosh, director of the School of Oceanographic Studies, Jadavpur University said that storm surge is a matter of concern because the cyclone will coincide with the full moon tide and the water level in the seas and river may rise further leading to breach of embankments.

The Chief Minister said she will spend the night at the State Secretariat monitoring the situation from a “war room” on a real time basis. During the day Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also visited the State Secretariat and met the Chief Minister.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2021 10:46:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cyclone-yaas-over-13-lakh-evacuated-as-storm-races-towards-odisha-coast/article34644577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY