May 15, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

New Congress Legislature Party asks Mallikarjun Kharge to pick next Karnataka Chief Minister

Lobbying for the top post is set to shift to Delhi with both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar expected to arrive in the national capital on Monday to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the AICC chief.

Manipur CM, 4 ministers, BJP state chief meet Amit Shah, J P Nadda in Delhi

Biren Singh would hold a press conference on Monday morning in Imphal to brief journalists about his Delhi visit, a Minister said.

SC to hear plea of lawyers body for action against VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of the Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) against Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over their remarks on judiciary and the collegium system for appointment of judges.

SC to hear activist Navlakha’s plea on Monday for shifting out from Mumbai public library under house arrest

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday a plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who is under house arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, that he be shifted from a public library in Mumbai to some other place.

Public accepted issues raised during ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’: Sachin Pilot

Addressing his supporters from the top of a bus in Mahapura on the Ajmer highway, Pilot said the yatra will reach its destination in Jaipur Monday.

G20 CWG meeting in Odisha to focus on joint heritage conservation projects: Minister

Delegates from G20 members, guest nations, and several international organisations arrived here on Sunday for the Second G20 CWG meeting that commences from Monday.

Pakistan braces for another tense day on Monday due to planned protest by key government ally

After an eerie calm over the weekend, Pakistan was bracing for another tense day on Monday due to a planned protest by a key government ally, the Supreme Court taking up a plea against its order to hold election and former prime minister Imran Khan appearing in a high court.

IOA’s decision to take charge of WFI is first step in our fight for justice: wrestlers

Vnesh Phoghat said that from Monday onwards the wrestlers will give letters by hand or via e-mail to all women parliamentarians of the ruling party to come and support them.

With 6.9% year-on-year growth, goods exports raise to $451 billion in 2022-23

India’s goods exports for 2022-23 scaled up significantly from earlier estimates to almost $451 billion, indicating a 6.9% year-on-year growth, with exports for March upgraded sharply to a nine-month high of $41.9 billion, as per Commerce Ministry data.

Turkey Presidential election | Erdogan’s support falls under 50%, runoff vote likely

With almost 91% of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan had 49.9% of the vote, according to the Anadolu Agency. His main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 44.4% as the gap between the two shrank.

Thailand’s opposition wins big election victory, challenging army-backed conservative establishment

Thailand’s main opposition parties easily bested other contenders with virtually all the votes counted from Sunday’s general election, fulfilling many voters’ hopes that the balloting would serve as a pivotal chance for change nine years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup.

Injury forces Hima Das out of Fed Cup Athletics Championships beginning Monday; Toor, Annu top attractions

Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani will headline the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship starting in Ranchi on Monday.

India’s U-19 girls put up grand opening show

With the team events in both categories getting over on Monday, it is up to the teams to pull up their socks and make the most of the situation.

IPL | Gujarat Titans look to seal play off berth after rare blip

Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in Ahmedabad on May 15 after a rare "flat" performance.