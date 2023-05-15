HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G20 CWG meeting in Odisha to focus on joint heritage conservation projects: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy

May 15, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Sunday said the Second G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting here will discuss joint heritage conservation projects and various exchange programmes in order to boost interconnected communities.

Delegates from G20 members, guest nations and several international organisations arrived here on Sunday for the Second G20 CWG meeting that commences from Monday.

Reddy, the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region, told a presser that the meeting will focus on collaborative initiatives such as cultural exchange programs, joint heritage conservation projects, and cross-cultural dialogues that can strengthen connections and build more resilient and interconnected communities.

Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said cultural sites should be linked with economic activities, and tourism should be developed in such places to promote employment opportunities for locals.

“The meeting aims to build on the discussions from the 1st CWG meeting held in February at Khajuraho, and the expert-driven Global Thematic Webinars focusing on the four priority areas of the CWG - protection and restitution of cultural property; harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future; promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy; leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture,” an official release added.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.