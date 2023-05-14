Amid crisis in State, Manipur CM Biren Singh with State BJP chief rush to Delhi

May 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Embattled Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with four Cabinet colleagues and State BJP president, rushed to Delhi on a chartered flight on May 14 amid violence last week and the demand by 10 tribal MLAs of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group that there be a separate administration for the hill regions following clashes between the Meitei and tribal population.

Mr. Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though both these meetings could not be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

According to informed sources, the issue of the ongoing suspension of operation with militant organisations is also likely to be discussed. The demand by the 10 MLAs of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group is significant as seven of them belong to the BJP, two are from the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and one is an Independent. The two KPA and independent MLAs are also part of the NDA led by the BJP. Speaking to The Hindu, one of the MLAs in the tribal grouping said their priority, more than a leadership change, was the re-establishment of peace in the State. “That is our priority, and for the rest please speak to the Chief Minister,” said one MLA.

‘Tribal Solidarity March’

Four Cabinet Ministers — Th Biswajit, Y. Khemchand, K. Govindas and Th. Prasanta — accompanied the Chief Minister to Delhi. BJP State president A. Sharda Devi also went to Delhi with them, the sources said. Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern State after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a court order to consider the demand.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations. Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in hill districts. Mr. Singh had on Monday said 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, burnt in the ethnic violence in the State.

Manipur continued to be tense with Internet services suspended and a curfew imposed in some districts, although with longer relaxation hours.