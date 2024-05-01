May 01, 2024 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST

SIT summons H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna in sexual harassment case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex scandal involving several explicit videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has now issued notices to him and his father and former Minister H.D. Revanna. The father and son have been asked to appear before the SIT for questioning.

No quota for Muslims as long as I am alive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that as long as “he is alive, he will not allow the Indian Constitution-mandated reservations for the SC/STs and BCs to be distributed to the Muslims at any cost”.

“The Constitution makers led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had decided against religion-based quota and made it only for the SC/ST/BCs. But the Congress party and its ‘prince’ (Rahul Gandhi), are undermining the Indian Constitution by snatching away the rights of the marginalised sections by bringing quota for the Muslims through the backdoor for their vote bank politics,” he charged.

Election Commission’s updated voter turnout data without total voter count leads to row

More than 10 days after Phase 1 and four days after Phase 2 of polling for the ongoing general elections, the Election Commission of India (EC) released the final voter turnout figures for the two rounds on April 30. While Phase 1 saw a turnout of 66.14%, for Phase 2, it was 66.7%.

AstraZeneca’s submission in U.K. court nothing new, say doctors over Covishield’s potential to cause blood clots

Following pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca’s admission in U.K. court documents that its vaccine against COVID-19 has the potential to cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a rare side effect associated with blood clotting, doctors in India said this is not new information and that they are “well aware of the warning which has been available in India as an insert with the vaccine since the time it was introduced for general public here”.

Andhra Pradesh train crash | Despite safety advisory, railways failed to install voice recording facility

A crucial evidence to ascertain the reasons that led to the devastating collision between two passenger trains which left 17 people dead near Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh in 2023 has been lost since a safety advisory to install voice recording facility at railway stations was ignored, official sources said on Tuesday. The accident pertains to the rear-end collision of Train No 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger with Train No 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger between Kantakapalle and Alamanda railway stations in the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway on October 29, 2023.

Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against NewsClick founder

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell against news portal PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited and its editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that his organisation promoted pro-China propaganda in return for money.

Women block Army contingent carrying weapons seized from armed group in Manipur

Eleven armed miscreants dressed in police uniforms who were intercepted by the Army in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours on Tuesday were “snatched by womenfolk during an aggressive confrontation” with the security forces, the Manipur Police said. Later in the day, around hundred women blocked the Army contingent carrying the weapons seized from the armed miscreants.

South Asian diaspora group starts mobilizing for Biden-Harris 2024

With just over six months left for the American general elections, some South Asian election activists are mobilizing to re-elect U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House. The all-volunteer group, South Asians for Mr. Biden, kicked off its activities for the election season with a virtual event held on April 25 that featured messages from lawmakers and functionaries of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and focused on issues such as reproductive rights and gun control.

Judge holds Donald Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Donald Trump was held in contempt of court on April 30 and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.

King Charles III resumes public duties as he fights cancer

King Charles III on April 30 reportedly told fellow cancer patients “I’m well”, as he carried out his first official public engagement since being diagnosed with the condition .The British head of state appeared relaxed as he and his wife Queen Camilla met patients and staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London.

UNRWA chief says $267 million in aid still suspended

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on April 30 that $267 million in its funding was still suspended over allegations some UNRWA staff participated in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The accusations in January led to many donors freezing some $450 million in funding at a time when Gaza’s 2.3 million people are in dire need of food, water, shelter and medicine.

IPL-17: LSG vs MI | LSG compounds MI’s misery with four-wicket win

A no-show by Mumbai Indians (MI) batters nudged the side closer to the brink of elimination and gifted a four-wicket victory to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday .On a day when India announced the T20 World Cup side, its captain, vice-captain, and No. 4 fell for only 14 runs in Mumbai’s meagre display with the willow.