March 25, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

All eyes on Election Commission over potential bypoll in Wayanad; experts raise doubt over legality

With the Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 24 disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP, all eyes are now on the Election Commission (EC) which can now declare elections to his Wayanad constituency as it has been deemed vacant.

The notification declaring Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP has been marked to the EC, as well as the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, among others. Thus the commission can take cognisance of the same and proceed with announcing election in Wayanad, sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Accused Amritpal Singh’s nascent militia would have become enormous threat to national security: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Friday said the evidence gathered so far in connection with the “Waris Punjab De (WPD)” chief Amritpal Singh showed that he was allegedly raising a militia which would have become an “enormous threat” to the peace and harmony in the State and national security. However, it was averted by timely action.

Want actions, not assurances on safety of missions: India to U.S., U.K.

India does not want “assurances”, but expects “actions” by host countries to prevent attacks on its diplomatic missions, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said on Friday. Mr. Bagchi refused to elaborate on the removal of external security measures from the British High Commission and the residence of the High Commissioner of the U.K. in Delhi, arguing that security issues for foreign missions in India are not handled by the MEA

Philippines confronts Chinese diplomats over sea disputes

Filipino diplomats confronted Chinese officials in closed-door talks on March 24, with a slew of protests over China’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea, including targeting a Philippine coast guard ship with a military-grade laser, but no resolution was reached on the issues, an official said.

NIA charges Bishnoi, Brar, 12 others linked to Babbar Khalsa International, other pro-Khalistan outfits

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against “gangsters” Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with 12 others having links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and several other pro-Khalistan terrorist outfits.

India failed to create positive impression among businesses moving away from China, says House panel report

Despite resources, India has not been able to create a positive impression among businesses moving away from China, a parliamentary panel on commerce has said in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The report stated that India has not been able to take advantage of the “China Plus One Strategy,” through which multinationals shifted manufacturing and production away from China.

Govt. blinks in NPS vs OPS debate, announces committee to ‘improve’ NPS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24 announced the constitution of a committee to propose changes to “improve” the National Pension System (NPS) for government employees in a way that balances their aspirations with fiscal prudence, while steering the Finance Bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition sloganeering.

G20 countries see inflation being sticky, to remain on track with monetary tightening: CEA

Most G20 countries see inflation as being sticky and easing more slowly than they would like and have reiterated that they would remain on track with monetary tightening, said V. Anantha Nageswaran, India’s Chief Economic Advisor and Co-chair of the Second G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting.

The two-day FWG meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is being held in Chennai and is co-chaired by Clare Lombardelli, Chief Economic Adviser, U.K. Treasury.

Mumbai Indians storms into final

Mumbai Indians was the beneficiary, as it moved into the final of the Women’s Premier League, crushing UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in front of a near full house.