Morning Digest: India observes 'Janata Curfew', Centre says no community transmission of coronavirus, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 requested people to join the ‘Janata Curfew’ to make the fight against COVID-19 a success. Modi had proposed ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

As India braced for a nationwide 14-hour lockdown on March 22 to break the spread of the novel coronavirus, and several State governments announced new, stringent measures to enforce social distancing, the Centre said there was no evidence of community transmission yet in the country.

The government needs to outline measures to help people whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Opposition parties said on Saturday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi Gandhi said the country needs a wholesome financial package with cash hand outs, tax breaks and delayed debt repayment plans.

Assam reported its first case of novel coronavirus with the initial test of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Jorhat district turning out to be positive, the Deputy Commissioner said. Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said that results of the test done in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) laboratory came positive this evening.

Just over three months after the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was shared by Chinese researchers, an messenger-RNA (mRNA) vaccine is being tested at Seattle in a Phase-1 clinical trial on 45 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 to 55 years over a period of approximately six weeks.

The BJP is likely to hold a meeting of its legislature party in Madhya Pradesh on March 23, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan tipped to return as Chief Minister. Senior party sources told The Hindu that the delay after Congress leader Kamal Nath’s resignation as Chief Minister on March 20 was because of the “janata curfew” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for March 22.

Actor Rajinikanth's clip urging people to support “Janata Curfew” on Twitter was taken down for violating Twitter rules on Saturday.

With the number of COVID-19 cases accelerating in India, health authorities are now broadening the pool for testing.On Friday night, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued guidelines for a new testing strategy to effectively track COVID-19 cases.

A book on Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi, published by The Hindu Group of Publications, was launched at Sri Ramanasramam, Tiruvannamalai, on Friday, March 20. It has been titled, Who Am I, Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi, 1879-1950.

Widepsread violence erupted at the Dum Dum Central Correctional Home in the northern fringes of Kolkata on Saturday after prison authorities announced that family members of inmates cannot meet them till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cases of novel coronavirus are now being reported from almost every State in India and the number of reported cases has crossed 300. We’re going to use this episode to give you a quick update on what we know so far.