March 18, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

Maharashtra, Gujarat, M.P., U.P. among 7 States to get textile parks

The Centre has selected sites in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to set up new textile parks, a year and a half after the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme was announced.

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Putin over Ukraine ‘war crimes’

The International Criminal Court on March 17, 2023 announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

AIADMK announces poll schedule for the post of general secretary

The AIADMK on Friday announced the schedule for the election of general secretary.

It is expected that the election process will make Edappadi K. Palaniswami a full-fledged general secretary. At present, he is the interim general secretary.

Ways of worship cannot be a reason for conflict between communities: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat launched the first Urdu translation of Samaveda, one of the four Vedas of Hinduism, by Bollywood scriptwriter and filmmaker Iqbal Durrani at New Delhi on Friday. Mr Bhagwat, while praising the efforts of Mr. Durrani, stated that “different ways of worship cannot be a reason for conflict between communities”.

Congress not the big boss of Opposition, says Trinamool

The Congress party should not feel that they are the big boss of the Opposition parties, Trinamool Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Banerjee said on Friday, observing that the party will maintain equal distance from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

NIA files three chargesheets against PFI, its leaders and members

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed three separate chargesheets against the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), its leaders and members on multiple charges.

On Friday, the agency arraigned 68 accused in two separate cases in Kochi and Chennai (. “With these, the total number of chargesheets filed by the NIA against the PFI cadre this month has gone up to four. The first chargesheet was filed in Jaipur on March 13 and the second in Hyderabad on March 16,” it said.

4,999 YouTube links blocked so far: IT Ministry

4,999 YouTube links have been blocked by the Union Government so far, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a written Rajya Sabha response on Friday. These include individual YouTube videos and entire channels. These orders were passed under the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009, and do not include channels and videos taken down in response to court orders.

SC asks Environment Ministry to file counter-affidavit to plea by a minor to protect Western Ghats

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Environment Ministry to file its counter-affidavit to a petition filed by a minor, M. Kaviya, who is a resident of Nilgiris, seeking judicial intervention to protect the Western Ghats from destruction.

In dry Bihar, drunk man forgets to attend his wedding, bride calls off marriage

In dry Bihar, a drunk bridegroom forgot to attend his wedding — when he sobered up the day after, he rushed to the bride’s home but she refused to marry him. Not only that, his family and friends were taken hostage by the bride’s relatives, who demanded that the groom’s party refund the expenses incurred on wedding arrangements.

Device capturing 500 years of Dalit musical history travels to varsities

A digital bookmobile carrying songs by unknown singers from the interiors of Maharashtra on anti-caste resistance, which are part of the State’s Dalit movement, is touring different universities in India for seven months. This week, it was at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai during its Bahujan Arts Festival.

Rahul and Jadeja turn it around for India

After the rank turners and a docile pitch during the Test series, the pacers finally had something going for them on a typical Wankhede Stadium track.

Despite the speedsters from both sides ruling the roost, K.L. Rahul’s standout knock turned out to be decisive as India took the lead in the three-match ODI series versus Australia.