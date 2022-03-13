Morning digest | Census rules amended to allow self-enumeration, digital data collection; no breakthrough in 15th round of India-China talks, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Census rules amended to allow self-enumeration, digital data collection

The Union government has amended the Census Rules framed in 1990 to allow the details to be captured and stored in an electronic format and to enable self-enumeration by respondents.

No breakthrough in 15th round of India-China talks to end LAC impasse

The 15th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China failed to achieve a breakthrough for the next phase of disengagement in Eastern Ladakh. However, in a joint statement the two sides reaffirmed that a resolution of the “relevant issues” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector would help restore peace and tranquillity and “facilitate progress in bilateral relations.”

Lakshya Sen stuns Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, enters German Open final

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned Olympic gold winner Viktor Axelsen in a hard-fought match to enter the final of German Open Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.

Congress Working Committee to meet today to introspect on party’s sub–par electoral performance

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, will meet on Sunday to introspect on the recent debacle in the Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Uttar Pradesh.

Pakistan demands joint probe into missile incident

Stating that the incident involving the accidental firing of a missile which ended up in Pakistan indicates many “loopholes and technical lapses” of serious nature in “Indian handling of strategic weapons”, Pakistan on Saturday demanded a joint probe to “accurately establish the facts” surrounding it.

Govt. to open villages along China border to tourists

The Union government plans to open the villages along the Chinese border for tourists under the Vibrant Village programme announced in the Union Budget 2022-23.

Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities

Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege with shelling so heavy it prevented residents of one city from burying the growing number of dead.

Shreyas calls the shots as India takes control of Pink ball Test

Shreyas Iyer’s superb counter-attacking 92 (98b, 10x4, 4x6) helped India establish a stranglehold on the second Test against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party, cutting across categories

Among the five States that went to polls, if the outcome in Uttar Pradesh will prove critical in terms of bolstering the BJP’s ambition of a third term at the Centre, the outcome of Punjab will be of equal importance in terms of throwing up a possible challenger to the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

NEET-PG cut-off down by 15 percentile

Health Ministry has directed the National Board of Examinations to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories for NEET-PG 2021. The move is aimed at filling up vacant postgraduate medical seats.