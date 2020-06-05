Morning digest: India-China dialogue to focus on eastern Ladakh; Health Ministry issues new guidelines for hotels, malls, and more

The first-ever talks between Indian and Chinese Lieutenant-Generals over the weekend to ease the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will focus on eastern Ladakh with the aim of moving back to the earlier positions, sources said on Thursday.

The Chief Labour Commissioner’s office has counted over 26 lakh migrant workers stranded across the country, of which 10% are in relief camps or shelter homes, while 43% are in situ at workplaces and 46% are in other clusters.

Hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, religious places and offices in containment zones shall remain closed, except for medical and essential services, according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.

Union Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has reportedly asked builders to cut prices and clear unsold inventory by “selling at any price they get now, as things were not going to improve in a hurry”. Mr. Goyal was speaking at a closed-door online meeting organised by builders’ body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

A total of 3,48,565 citizens have registered till now with the Indian diplomatic missions across the world for repatriation under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

India’s unemployment rate improved from the 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-18 to 5.8% in 2018-19, says the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday.

The Opposition and the ruling alliance are divided on the issue of holding meetings of parliamentary standing committees through videoconference allowing members who can’t travel Delhi to participate in them.

Namitha Narayanan, a fifth-semester BA English student of KMCT Arts and Science College, Kuttippuram, who became symbol of perseverance on Wednesday, will no longer have to climb atop her house roof to attend online classes.

World sport is slowly coming back to life, starting with the German football league. Even though it was the first major event to get back on the field after COVID-19, the rest of the world may not be able to use the Bundesliga’s blueprint — with different situations and rules in place in different countries.

With COVID-19 cases and fatalities rising in the national capital, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan stressed the need for ramping up testing, coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control measures.