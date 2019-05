Confirming unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report, the government on May 31 said joblessness in the country was 6.1% of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The data released by the Labour Ministry on a day when the Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8% of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3%

The joblessness among males on all India basis was 6.2%, while it was 5.7% in case of females.