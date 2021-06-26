Morning Digest: Kerala ‘excess deaths’ 1.6 times official toll; CBSE optional exams in August, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

After registering a lower number of deaths overall in 2020 compared to 2019, Kerala witnessed a significant increase in the overall death count due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, resulting in an estimated 15,222 “excess deaths” till May 31, month-wise data from the Civil Registration System show.

Class 10 and 12 students, who are not satisfied with their marks assigned under the Central Board of Education’s formula, will be given a chance to write their board examinations in August, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Friday.

India has so far reported nearly 50 cases of Delta plus SARS-CoV-2 variant, with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu leading with the maximum number of cases, the Union Health Ministry said at a press conference on Friday.

As the United States prepares to withdraw its soldiers from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden on June 25 said his country’s partnership with the South Asian nation is going to be sustained.

Pakistan was retained on the greylist, or list of countries under “increased monitoring”, at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) once again, as the Paris-based UN watchdog judged it deficient in prosecuting the top leadership of UN Security Council-designated terror groups; the list includes Lashkar-e Toiba, Jaish-e Mohammad, Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Agreeing on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India and China on Friday agreed to hold the 12th round of military commander talks at an early date to achieve “complete disengagement” from “all the friction points” along the LAC in the Western Sector.

The indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) that will be christened INS Vikrant, after its decommissioned sibling, can carry a total of 30 aircraft (fighters and helicopters).

The Supreme Court on Friday annulled a Calcutta High Court order of June 9 refusing to consider affidavits filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and West Bengal government countering allegations about their role on the day of the arrest of four TMC leaders by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Narada sting tape case.

The Army on Friday said the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan this year may result in some militants moving into Kashmir. “Whatever happened 30 years ago has caused a huge distress to the people of Kashmir. Yes, there is a possibility that the U.S. forces’ pull-out from Afghanistan may push some militants into Kashmir, but the situation is not what it was 30 years ago,” General officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, said on the sidelines of a passing out parade of a JAKLI regimental in Srinagar.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test fired the enhanced range versions of the indigenously developed 122 mm calibre rocket as well as the extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to twenty-two and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan appeared to be closer to fruition as a bipartisan group of Senators , on Thursday, reached an agreement that would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years, including more than half a trillion dollars in transport and infrastructure spending. Mr Biden has asked the U.S. Congress for about $ 4 trillion in infrastructure and social spending in the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.