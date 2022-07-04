A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Firefighters walk near Field’s shopping mall, after several people were killed in a shooting incident at the site according to Danish police, in Copenhagen, Denmark July 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Three killed, several wounded in Copenhagen shooting: Police

Gunfire in a Copenhagen mall Sunday left several dead and several wounded, Danish police said, adding they had arrested one person in his twenties. Images from the scene showed parents carrying their children as they fled the building and ambulance personnel carrying people away on stretchers.

Congress, BJP in war of words after arrested LeT terrorist linked to saffron party

A political slugfest erupted between the BJP and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir after a top Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist, overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, was reported to be an active member of the saffron party who was recently selected as its IT and social media cell in-charge of the minority morcha in the Jammu province.

Tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district set ablaze over land dispute

A 38-year-old tribal woman is battling for life after allegedly being set on fire by a group of people, including two women, for resisting their bid to encroach upon her family land in the Guna area of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Supreme Court verdict on PM Modi clean chit ‘historic’, says Amit Shah

At the BJP National Executive meeting, the union Home minister declared the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea challenging a Special Investigation Team report giving a clean chit to PM Modi in the Gujarat riots case, as “historic” and one that also “exposed the conspiracies” by “certain parties, journalists and NGOs” to malign the Prime Minister.

Eknath Shinde government faces trust vote today

Amid beginning of a legal battle between the two factions of the Shiv Sena — one led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the other by rebel leader and new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — both groups of the party violated the whips issued by the other group for the Speaker’s election in the Maharashtra Assembly. On Sunday, the two-day Assembly session was convened to elect the new Speaker and the floor test is slated to be held on Monday. Rahul Narvekar form the BJP was elected Speaker after he garnered 164 votes.

Russian Defence Minister claims capture of Ukraine’s Luhansk Province

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that “as a result of successful military operations, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, have established full control over the city of Lysychansk,” Russian news agencies reported.

Congress not in picture in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked AAP workers and party cadres in Gujarat to ensure that people do not waste their votes on the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls as the party was not anywhere in the picture as a significant electoral contender.

Personal attacks on judges harm rule of law, says Supreme Court judge who heard Nupur Sharma plea

Supreme Court judge Justice J.B. Pardiwala on Sunday criticised the use of social media to launch personal attacks on judges, saying this will evolve into a “dangerous scenario”. Justice Pardiwala was the puisne judge on the Vacation Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, which refused to entertain a plea by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to club multiple FIRs against her for her alleged remarks on air about the Prophet.

Delhi HC halts demolition drive at Sarai Kale Khan slum cluster

A Vacation Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna noted that the documents submitted by the jhuggi (slum) dwellers showed that they are occupying the premises since 1995. “Considering the long possession of the parties and their assertions that it is a jhuggi cluster having more than 100 jhuggis, the respondent (DDA) is directed to maintain status quo till July 11, 2022,” Justice Krishna ordered.

Death toll in Assam floods stands at 179

The flood death toll in Assam touched 179 on Sunday with five more people reported drowned or washed away in the last 24 hours. Landslides killed 18 of them. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the flood situation eased marginally, bringing down the number of affected districts from 27 to 26 in a day.

Elections in J&K post electoral roll revision, Statehood later: LG

“Democracy is India’s soul. Democracy and India are synonymous with each other. The prime minister and the country’s home minister have said many times in the Parliament that elections (in Jammu and Kashmir) will take place,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said. The LG also said the process of delimitation in the union territory has been completed and the electoral roll revision has started.

Telangana needs twin-engine government: PM Modi

The skies were dark with thick cloud cover and there were intermittent showers but they stopped by the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to give his speech, where he offered a developmental road map for the progress of Telangana, addressing the mammoth gathering at the Parade Grounds here on Sunday. “People of Telangana have already paved the road for electing the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] to power in the State and the enthusiasm of crowd who have come from various districts is a reflection of that”, observed the Prime Minister.