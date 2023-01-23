January 23, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

PM calls for reforms in prison management system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested prison reforms to improve jail management and recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws, at the annual police meet that concluded on January 22. Mr. Modi attended the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police, organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on January 21 and 22.

G20 business meet begins in Gandhinagar

As part of the G20 presidency, a Business 20 (B20) inception meeting began in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar on Sunday with over 600 delegates participating in the event, to deliberate on issues ranging from climate change, innovation, global digital cooperation and resilient global value chains. The B20 India 2023 dialogue is taking place under the theme of ‘RAISE,’ an acronym for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses.

Rahul Gandhi’s security topmost concern, will follow security agencies’ suggestions: Congress

The Congress on Sunday said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will follow the directions of the security agencies as the security of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is of topmost concern. The statement comes as Jammu witnessed twin blasts on Saturday that left many civilians injured. “We are in touch with the security agency. Any suggestions from them will be followed. There can be no compromise when it comes to the security of Mr. Rahul Gandhi. His security is of topmost concern for us,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Kathua.

Ten killed in mass shooting at Monterey Park in California’s Los Angeles

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said on Jan. 22 that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.

Erdogan announces Turkish elections to be held on May 14

Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country's next parliamentary and presidential elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. A video of the event was released Sunday. “I thank God that we are destined to share our path with you, our valued youth, who will vote for the first time in the elections that will be held on May 14,” said Mr. Erdogan, who had hinted at the date last week.

Some people consider BBC above SC in India: Kiren Rijiju on documentary critical of PM Modi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 22 took on the “malicious campaigns” inside and outside India in connection to the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that some people “consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India”. Mr. Rijiju alleged that they “lower” the country’s dignity and image to any extent to “please their moral masters”. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively.

Russia says West’s deliveries of new weapons to Ukraine will lead to global catastrophe

A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia’s territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma — Russia’s lower house of parliament — warned that the United States and NATO’s support of Ukraine is leading the world to a “terrible war”. “If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons,” Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.

China logs nearly 13,000 COVID-19 deaths in a week

China reported nearly 13,000 COVID-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population had already been infected. The death toll came a week after China said nearly 60,000 people had died with Covid in hospitals in just over a month -- but there has been widespread scepticism over official data since Beijing abruptly axed anti-virus controls last month.

After Tripura and Meghalaya, defection hits poll-bound Nagaland

After Tripura and Meghalaya, defection has hit election-bound Nagaland. Former Nagaland Minister Imkong L. Imchen resigned as MLA of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) less than a year after joining it. He has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a minor ally of the NDPP in the Nagaland Government. Mr. Imchen, who has represented the Koridang Assembly constituency since 2003, cited personal reasons in his resignation letter to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretary. The resignation is with effect from the forenoon of January 20.

Special remission programme: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates to be released on Republic Day

A total of 189 convicts will be released from prisons across Maharashtra, including three from Thane Central Jail, on Republic Day as part of the Union government’s special remission programme to mark 75 years of Independence, an official said on Sunday. The three inmates from Thane are undergoing jail terms for attempt to murder and other crimes, he added.

Hockey World Cup | India tumbles out after a dramatic shoot-out against New Zealand

It took 19 shots in the shootout and the sudden death to separate the two teams but in the end, India was left ruing the multitude of what-ifs as it lost 5-4 on penalties to New Zealand after being tied 3-3 in regulation time in the hockey World Cup crossover match here on Sunday night. Worse, India lost P.R. Sreejesh for the last three shots through injury and although Krishan Pathak did his best, India’s attackers fumbled under pressure.

India women start favourites against West Indies in T20I tri series

Hoping for its seniors to return to the playing XI, the Indian team will look to continue the winning run, when it takes on the West Indies in the Women’s T20 Tri-Series match on Monday. The Indians, without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the win over hosts South Africa, gave a good account of themselves in their opener. The captain missed the tie against South Africa owing to illness and it remains to be seen if she returns for the match against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against the home side.